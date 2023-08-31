Mumbai City FC complete signing of young winger Seilenthang Lotjem

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 31 : Mumbai City FC has announced the signing of young football talent Seilenthang Lotjem. The promising 19-year-old winger joins the Islanders on a three-year contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Hailing from Manipur, Lotjem was signed by Sudeva Delhi FC in 2020 at just the age of 16 after coming up through the JCT Academy in Punjab. In just his second season with the club, Lotjem was brought into Sudeva Delhi’s First Team and featured regularly in the 2021-22 I-League, making 10 appearances and scoring one goal.

Lotjem shot to prominence in the very next season as he went on to feature 21 times for Sudeva Delhi and most notably, scored six goals, making him the joint-highest Indian goalscorer in the 2022-23 I-League at just the age of 18.

Lotjem, who is capable of playing across the attack, will wear the number 21 shirt for the Islanders.

“It’s a proud moment for me to sign for Mumbai City. My focus is entirely on working hard and growing as a player every single day and to play at a club like Mumbai City and under a coach like Des Buckingham, it’s an opportunity I want to make the most of. I am ready to get started with my new teammates, learn from them and hopefully, I can help contribute to the club’s ambitions,” Seilanthang Lotjem said.

“Lotjem is an impressive young talent as shown in his performances in the I-League over the past two seasons. His abilities and versatility make him an exciting prospect and I am certain he can fit into our club and the young group that we have. Lotjem is a confident young player who will help us achieve our goals this season while continuing to develop and build our squad over the long term, ” Mumbai FC Coach Des Buckingham said.

