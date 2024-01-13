Mumbai City FC sign Ishaan Shishodia until end of 2026-27 season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Mumbai City on Saturday announced the signing of young talent Ishaan Shishodia on a three-and-a-half-year contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Ishaan was born and raised in Ghaziabad and went on to represent the Delhi Dynamos' U15s side before turning out for the Odisha FC U18s. The young central midfielder also rose through the ranks in the age group sides of the Indian National Team and was named the captain of the Indian under-19 team.

🚨 𝗜𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚! 🚨 Mumbai City are delighted to announce the signing of 1️⃣8️⃣ year old midfielder Ishaan Shishodia until the end of the 2026-27 season 💥 Welcome to #AamchiCity, Ishaan! 🩵 Read more ⤵️#WelcomeIshaan #MumbaiCity 🔵 @Ishaanshishodia — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 13, 2024

Ishaan captained the India under-19s at the 2023 SAFF U19 Championship in Nepal and led India to the title, beating Pakistan in the final. The midfielder also notched up two assists in three games at the tournament in Kathmandu.

Ishaan's signing reaffirms the Islanders' commitment to work with and develop elite young talent. The young midfielder will join the Islanders' camp in Bhubaneswar during the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup and will wear the number 71 shirt.

"Mumbai City is one of, if not the biggest club in India, and I'm really excited to join them. The environment at Mumbai City is highly spoken of, especially for young players like myself. Being around and learning from the best players in the league will help me learn and get better and I want to make the most of this opportunity and show what I can do. I can't wait to start this new journey and help my new family achieve great things," Ishaan Shishodia said in an official statement by Mumbai City FC.

"Ishaan is a talented, young footballer and has showcased the same in recent years, especially with India's junior national teams. Ishaan's qualities and potential suit the style of football we want to play and we believe he can be a great fit in our considerably young squad. We welcome Ishaan to the club and I look forward to working with him," Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor