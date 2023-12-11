Mumbai Marines FC look to bounce back from tough times

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 11 : The Mumbai Marines side have endured a tough run of games in their last four matches with two narrow defeats and two last-minute draws that have put their season in a fix at the moment. They face an uphill battle to turn the season around beginning on Tuesday when they take on Oranje FC.

After winning their opening three matches, scoring maximum points which is nine points out of nine, Mumbai Marines FC managed to get only two out of the possible 12 points.

A 2-1 loss to Iron Born FC(U19) after taking the lead in the first half, a stoppage-time equaliser from Kopana FC(WC) denied Mumbai Marines all three points as they had to settle only for one. Table toppers Somaiya FC also scored an injury-time equaliser to deny the Marines side all three points India Rush SC beat Mumbai Marines by 1-0 earlier in October. It is worth mentioning that three of the previous four matches were against top five sides in the table.

Fast forward to December, 70 days after their last win, Mumbai Marines FC go head to head against Oranje FC looking for nothing but three points. Oranje FC on the other hand are in top-form winning three out of their last four matches drawing the remaining now. That is 10 out of 12 points taking them to fourth place in the table.

It will be a tough test for Mumbai Marines FC who know that nothing but three points are needed after a recent slump in form.

