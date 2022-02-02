Must learn to close out matches: Odisha FC interim head coach Kino Sanchez

Odisha FC interim head coach Kino Sanchez was proud of his team following their 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) but also said that they must learn to close out matches.

Odisha FC were denied a win by a late FC Goa equalizer and they remained two points adrift of fourth-placed Bengaluru FC.

"We were trying to close the game and we can't concede this last action that led to their goal, but that's football. We could have closed the game when Jerry hit the post and a chance for Jonathas. FC Goa had one chance in the second half and we were dominating the game and we couldn't finish the match," said Kino Sanchez in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"It's really disappointing for us as the team deserved to win. So for us, there are two matches, one against Hyderabad FC where we deserve at least a draw and today I think we deserved the win, so we need to learn how to finish the matches," he added.

Regarding the next clash against SC East Bengal, the interim head coach said that his side will be focusing on exploiting every weakness of their opponent.

"We are sad because we drew against FC Goa but it's a really strong team in the ISL and our feeling is that we are losing the points. So we need to think how the mentality of the team must be to win all the matches and I think tomorrow we will release our minds and we will be ready for SC East Bengal," said the interim head coach.

"We need to have a look at all the games of SC East Bengal and according to that we must find what weaknesses we can exploit. We will plan the game but I'm really proud of how my players played today, how they give everything on the pitch. It's unlucky that in the last minute of the match we conceded the goal, but I'm really proud of them," he added.

