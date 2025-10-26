"My final project will be Cristiano Ronaldo": Satadru Dutta, the man bringing Lionel Messi to India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 26 : After successfully bringing global icons like former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho and Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to India, Satadru Dutta is set to bring Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez to India this December as part of the GOAT India Tour. He has now revealed that his final project will be to bring the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

"My final project will be Cristiano Ronaldo," Dutta told ANI.

"I am a big fan of him. I am a big admirer of Messi, but I am a fan of Ronaldo. I want to finish with Ronaldo definitely," he noted.

Dutta confirmed that preparations have already begun to make the dream a reality.

"I have already started working with full commitment on this," he added.

"Hopefully, I will bring some positive news soon," Dutta said.

If successful, Dutta would become the first person to bring both Messi and Ronaldo, the two greatest footballers of this generation, to India.

Following Ronaldo's recent exploits for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, during which he struck the net in the 88th minute, he now stands 50 shy of hitting 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo struck his sixth goal in as many appearances, as Al-Nassr maintained its flawless record in the 2025-26 league season.

With another win, Al-Nassr sits at the top of the Saudi Pro League on 18 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Taawoun and eight ahead of Al-Ittihad, the defending champions.

With another goal in his illustrious career, Ronaldo declared that he is still craving for more and wrote on Instagram, "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor