Naushad Moosa announces India U23 men's squad for Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic matches

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The head coach of the India U23 men's team, Naushad Moosa, on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the friendly matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.

According to the AIFF statement, the Blue Colts have been training at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata since June 1 and departed for Tajikistan on Monday afternoon. As part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in September, India will face Tajikistan on June 18 before squaring off against the Kyrgyz Republic on June 21. Both matches, kicking off at 20:30 IST, will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, about 25 kilometres from Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe.

"These two matches against Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic will help us understand the level of our players, and what more we need to add to it. For now, I'm happy with the way we have prepared. We won a couple of practice matches by big margins, but it wasn't much of a competition," Moosa said as quoted in the AIFF statement.

The camp began with 29 players, of whom 20 made the final list. Moosa's squad was boosted by the addition of forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat, midfielder Ayush Chhetri and defender Tekcham Abhishek Singh, who joined the U23 camp after finishing their duties with the senior national team during the June FIFA Window games against Thailand and Hong Kong.

"After these friendlies, we will get more understanding of our players and what else we need to work on. The opponents are of a pretty good level, I believe. It's important to play against such teams when you're preparing for the U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where we will face Qatar and Bahrain," he added.

India U23's 23-member squad for June friendlies in Tajikistan:

Goalkeepers: Mohd Arbaz, Priyansh Dubey, Sahil.

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Dippendu Biswas, Muhammed Saheef AP, Nikhil Barla, Pramveer, Subham Bhattacharya, Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Ayush Chhetri, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thingujam Korou Singh.

Head Coach: Naushad Moosa

Assistant Coach: Remus Damiao Gomes

Goalkeeper Coach: Dipankar Choudhary

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Diwakar Manohar

India U23's Match Schedule:

June 18: Tajikistan vs India (20:30 IST)

June 21: India vs Kyrgyz Republic (20:30 IST)

Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.

