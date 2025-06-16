"Need to accept it": Brentford forward Mbeumo on growing transfer speculation over his future

London [UK], June 16 : Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has 'accepted' the transfer speculations constantly growing over his future, which stems from the interest expressed by top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the race to land a deal for Mbeumo, who thrived for Brentford in the last Premier League season. According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have had initial talks with Brentford about signing the 25-year-old after hiring former Bees manager Thomas Frank.

"It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me, I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer, and you need to accept it," Mbeumo said while speaking exclusively to Sky Sports.

Mbeumo dazzled on the field with his explosive pace and netted 20 goals for Brentford, who finished tenth and narrowly missed out on a spot to compete in European football.

"It's been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we've been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it's been a fantastic season," he added.

Brentford's impressive season was fuelled by players performing as a cohesive unit and Thomas Frank's precise plans formed behind closed doors. The impression that Brentford created played a part in Tottenham hiring Frank to replace Ange Postecoglou.

"He's done so much for me. He literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I'm sure he's going to do well. I think he knows everything. He's really smart," Mbeumo said.

"He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he's been fantastic for Brentford. I think he's going to have some time to adapt, obviously. [Champions League] games, more expectations, as you said, but I'm sure he's going to do well. He knows how to talk to people. He knows how to build a group. And that's why we've been playing so well," he added.

