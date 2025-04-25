"Need to carry our confidence in next match": Mumbai FC captain Chhangte on takeway from Chennaiyin FC clash

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Mumbai City FC captain Lallianzuala Chhangte emphasized the importance of maintaining the confidence and mentality displayed against Chennaiyin FC, a physically strong team, as a key takeaway for future matches.

"I would say we have to continue the confidence that we had against Chennaiyin FC because they are a very good team, especially physically. But we ended up winning the game. So, I feel our biggest takeaway should be the mentality that we had and that mentality needs to continue for the next match as well," Lallianzuala Chhangte said in a media interaction.

Chhangte acknowledged the increased responsibilities of captaincy, both on and off the pitch, but emphasized that his commitment to being an example remains unchanged, regardless of whether he wears the armband of captaincy or not.

"For me, nothing has changed much [on captaincy] . But what I mean is that, of course, there are more responsibility on and off the pitch. And I take this responsibility with pride and enthusiasm. But as a player and as a human being, you know, I always try to be an example on and off the pitch. That doesn't change. Even if I have the armband or not, that will remain the same," Chhangte said.

"So it's more about me being an example for...my teammates and being, you know, a reliable player and a human being for the staff and, you know, the people around me. That is what I'm trying to do. And, of course, at the end of the day, it's not about, individual. It's not about me being, taking the armband. It's all about us. Everyone has to take responsibility," he added.

Mumbai City FC enjoyed a dominant 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their round of 16 match during the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, April 23. Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (64', 86') scored a crucial brace for the Islanders and Nikos Karelis (43') and Bipin Singh (90') also contributed with goals.

Mumbai FC will next take on Inter Kashi on Sunday April 27 at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

