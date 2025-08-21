New faces galore in Indian senior men's camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 : It's a new beginning for the Indian senior men's national football team under head coach Khalid Jamil, who began his first camp on Independence Day.

Six days and five training sessions into the new coach's system, the Blue Tigers' old stripes have begun to blend in with the latest, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

There are four first-timers in Jamil's camp of 25 players, defenders Alex Saji, Sunil Benchamin, Muhammed Uvais, and forward Manvir Singh.

While he continues to train the current 25 players, the India head coach has kept a keen eye on the ongoing Durand Cup, frequently calling up players as and when they are made available by their respective clubs, as the Blue Tigers prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

"My doors are always open to every player. The CAFA Nations Cup will be an excellent opportunity for us to test our players against quality teams. Some players may not be in the squad right now because I want to try a few other less-tested ones, but rest assured, we will bring our best available squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers," Khalid Jamil said.

Manvir Singh, the 24-year-old forward who has been called up for the first time, said he had been waiting for this moment for years.

"I've waited six years to put on this jersey once again," he said, pointing to the India badge on his chest.

The last time he was a part of the national team setup was back in 2019, when he represented the India U19S in the AFC U19 Championship (now Asian Cup) Qualifiers. However, as a traditional centre-forward, Manvir has more points to prove than most.

"As a striker in India, I know how difficult it is to get a chance. I got that during the Durand Cup and gave my best," said Manvir, who got four starts in the tournament, netting once against Tribhuvan Army from Nepal.

"Now I feel like I have another chance, and I cannot afford to miss it. I have played under the coach (Khalid Jamil), and he knows my capabilities. I've just promised myself that if he gives me a chance, I have to take it, I must repay his trust," Manvir added.

Sunil Benchamin received his maiden national camp call-up at the age of 32.

While the Indian Army has a longstanding tradition of having its very own represent the country at the international level, the last player from the Army to don the Blue Tigers jersey was forward Subir Sarkar exactly four decades ago.

"I know it's difficult for those of us in the Army to get to this level these days. Football has changed. But now the Army is also helping us develop and play professionally, which has paved the way for me to get here. I just want to do my best and leave the rest to the coach," said Sunil.

Full-back Muhammed Uvais may have been dreaming of a call-up, but was not expecting it, not in this camp at least - not after his name did not appear in the original list of 35 probables. However, his performance during the 2025 Durand Cup was enough to convince head coach Jamil.

"I think my performances with Punjab FC played a big role (in the maiden national call-up). I gave my best there, and I'm glad it helped me earn this opportunity. It's surreal to be called up to the national camp. Back home, everyone is proud," said Uvais.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes has experienced the national camp in the past. However, it has been nine years since the 31-year-old was last called up to report for national colours. During this time, he suffered three major injuries, coming back each time to perform for his club.

"Just to see my name on the list of campers is a big achievement for me. I have suffered a lot with injuries," said Gomes, who had his last injury almost three years ago. "Of course, I will try everything possible to make it back and get my debut, but whether that happens or not, I am happy to be making such progress one step at a time."

With the Durand Cup reaching its final stages, more players are expected to join the Blue Tigers' camp before the final squad leaves for Hisor, where they will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), IR Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

The third-place match and the final will be held on September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, respectively.

