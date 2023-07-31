New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup

Wellington, July 31 The New Zealand government has officially congratulated the country's national women's football team, the Football Ferns, on their performances at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson on Monday thanked the team for their achievements at the tournament, saying they had inspired the nation, won their opening match and shown skill and determination through all their games, Xinhua reported.

New Zealand faltered in their quest to make history in the Women's World Cup, ending their home campaign here on Sunday in third place in Group A following a disappointing draw with Switzerland.

The Kiwis yearned to progress to the round of 16, but this stalemate, coupled with Norway's comfortable victory over the Philippines, resulted in the co-hosts bowing out at the group stage on goal difference to Norway.

The month-long 2023 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, kicked off on July 20.

Robertson stressed the legacy the Football Ferns have left for women's football in New Zealand.

"There are thousands of girls and boys who have been inspired and motivated by the team," he said.

