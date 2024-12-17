Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman named CAF Men's African Footballer of the Year ahead of Hakimi

Marrakech [Morocco], December 17 : Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAf) Awards in Marrakech, ESPN reported.

Lookman was crowned with the award after consistently thriving with the Italian outfit Atalanta FC and his national side in the past 12 months.

The 27-year-old forward became the second Nigerian player to win the award after Victor Osimhen achieved the feat in 2023.

Lookman brushed off competition from other nominees for the award, featuring Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, and Brighton's Ivorian winger Simon Adingra.

His success marked the first time Nigeria had back-to-back winners in the Men's award since Nwankwo Kanu (1996) and Victor Ikpeba (1997). The duo were honoured almost three decades ago.

"This award is a blessing, to be recognised as the best player in Africa is something incredible. Four years ago, my career felt down, but now I'm here as the best player in Africa. Don't let your failures stop your dreams," Lookman said as he picked up the trophy as quoted from ESPN.

Lookman was phenomenal for Atalanta in the Europa League final. He netted a hat-trick to hand Atalanta its first European silverware and the second major trophy in the club's 117-year-long history.

On the global stage, Lookman struck the back of the net thrice as Nigeria stormed into the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final. He saw his side narrowly miss out on the trophy following a late strike from Sebastian Haller, which lifted Ivory Coast to a title win.

Meanwhile, Zambia striker Barbra Banda was crowned with the women's 2024 award. The Pride striker was sensational throughout the year.

She struck a hat-trick for Zambia at the Paris 2024 Olympics, her third in Olympic Games football, which is an all-time record in the competition. She also became the first player from Africa to be included in the FIFPRO Women's World 11 in 2024.

