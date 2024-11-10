Nine-men EBFC show resilience to get their first point in ISL 2024-25 after goalless draw against MSC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 : Mohammedan Sporting Club and East Bengal GC played out a 0-0 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign on Saturday.

It was a fixture with plenty of missed opportunities and bookings throughout the ninety minutes. Despite all odds, East Bengal FC with nine men held their nerve and secured their first point in the season.

It was a slow start from both the teams, especially East Bengal FC, who allowed Mohammedan SC to take the lion's share of the possession and were looking to hit on counter-attacks. Oscar Bruzon's men also held a very high defence line to catch their opposition forwards offside. They were successful in the first 15 minutes as Franca mistimed his runs and was caught offside. However, there were a few moments of concern for the East Bengal FC defenders once the Brazilian got used to the high line. Courtesy of his relentless running, he created a couple of opportunities in the first 20 minutes but on both occasions, Prabhsukhan Gill stood in his way.

At the half-hour mark when Nandhakumar Sekar was given marching orders for being violent after his shirt was tugged by Amarjit Singh Kiyam. Minutes later, Naorem Mahesh Singh also received his second yellow card for dissent, reducing East Bengal to only nine men with over an hour to play in the match.

Mohammedan SC started the second half similarly as they bombarded the East Bengal FC penalty area with crosses from both flanks. The strategy almost paid off minutes into the second half when Zodingliana Ralte's cross from the left found Bikash Singh unmarked in the box. However, the youngster failed to make the right connection on the ball as it sailed wide.

As the match progressed, Chernyshov saw his side missing some glaring chances with the match ending in a stalemate.

Anwar Ali showed his true potential tonight, not only as a defender but also as a leader of men. He maintained the cohesion among the backline and kept the likes of Franca and Loni Manzoki at bay throughout the night, earning a crucial point for his team.

Mohammedan SC will welcome Bengaluru FC on November 27 right after the international break. On the other hand, East Bengal FC will return to action on November 29 when they will host NorthEast United FC.

