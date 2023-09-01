No Konate, Thiago for Liverpool this weekend confirms manager Jurgen Klopp

Anfield [UK], September 1 : Liverpool's head coach provided updates on their injury setback ahead of their final Premier League clash before the international break against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Reds who are looking to bounce back from the previous season were dealt injury blows to key players at the beginning of the season.

First choice centre back Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Curti Jones remained sidelined in their dramatic victory against Newcastle United last weekend.

Out of these three players only Curtis is expected to make a comeback this week while the remaining two will continue to recover from their respective injuries.

"No, Ibou[Konate] will not be ready for the game. Curtis is back in training fully. Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback. [He] started training with the team and then had a little setback, so we have to slow down there a little bit," Klopp said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"It’s not cool for him, it’s not cool for us but it’s how it is. Thiago will use the international break for that then obviously to be up to speed, I’m pretty sure that should be hopefully enough for him then. All the rest, until now, are available," Klopp added.

Liverpool will be without their captain and centre-back Virgil van Dijk who was sent off from their game against Newcastle with a straight red card following a challenge on Alexander Isak.

The 32-year-old defender wasn't visibly pleased with the decision of the referee and the game was delayed for a bit, with the Dutch defender slowly making his way off the field.

A visibly animated Van Dijk also confronted the fourth official Craig Pawson before departing from the field. Following his actions Sky Sports reported that, Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool's Premier League game against Newcastle United.

He has until Friday to provide a response to this charge.

