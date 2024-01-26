No striker in January for Manchester United, confirms head coach Erik Ten Hag

Manchester [UK], January 26 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Friday confirmed that the club won't be signing a striker in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

Ahead of United's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport, Ten Hag discussed the club's transfer plans and said as quite from Sky Sports, "I looked but there is no space. There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position."

The Red Devils have a limited option in terms of naming a player in the striker position. Danish forward, Rasmus Hojlund, who was acquired by the club last summer is the only option. French striker Anthony Martial has been sidelined until April with a groin injury.

"Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it's clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it's a gap in our squad, clear," Ten Hag stated.

The Dutch manager also went on to talk about Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp who announced that he would leave the club at the end of the current season.

"It's not good for the Premier League. He has made an era there. He built the club, he brought the club back I think where they belong, so congratulations on that," Ten Hag said.

"He has done an amazing job in Liverpool. "Nine years is a long time. The Premier League is very intense, in combination with European Cup football," Ten Hag added.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and spent nine years with the club. During his reign, they lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Their Premier League success in 2019-20 certainly stood out as Liverpool clinched the coveted trophy for the first time in 30 years.

