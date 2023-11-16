"Nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role": Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Ahead of Brazil's upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification match against Colombia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla on Friday, the Selecao's interim coach Fernando Diniz said that nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role in the team.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming match, Diniz said that Brazil has a talented squad and many young players can take Neymar's place in the squad.

The interim coach said that it's important that they don't put that weight on the youngsters and let them feel light and do their best.

"Nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role. We have an extremely talented generation. Many can take on this role, but it's important that we don't put that weight on them. The players have to feel light and do their best. They'll naturally take centre stage," Diniz said as quoted by ESPN.

Diniz hailed 17-year-old striker Endrick and said that he has enormous future potential to play a pivotal role in Brazilian football.

"[Endrick] is here because of his merit and enormous future potential. We don't have to expect everything from a 17-year-old Endrick. I see huge potential. He could become one of those legendary players in Brazilian football, but time will tell," he added.

The 17-year-old has been included in Brazil's squad for World Cup 2026 Qualifiers and is likely to make his debut for the Selecao.

Earlier, Neymar sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay after the Brazilian was tackled by Nicolas de la Cruz and was carried on a stretcher.

Recently, the five-time World Champions are having a difficult time as in their previous five encounters, they could only clinch two wins and two losses.

In their previous game, the Selecao conceded a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay after Darwin Nune Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz scored the winning goal. Following their 2-0 loss, Diniz's side stand in third place on the World Cup qualifiers standings with seven points after winning two out of their four games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor