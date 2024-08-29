Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School clinches Subroto Cup Sub-Juniors title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29 : Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya clinched the title at the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Sub-Junior Boys with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, at the match which was played here at the Army Service Corps Centre. Prosperwell Ryntong scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh scored the third goal for the winners.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, AVSM, VM, AOC-in-C, Training Command presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian Badminton star Olympian HS Prannoy and Indian athlete Ashwini Akkunji, as per a release by Subroto Cup.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match. Prosperwell's expert finish found the top corner giving no chance for the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final. The Meghalaya side were clearly the best team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper on other occasions.

Properwell doubled the champion's advantage in the second half, capitalising on the error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick and the rebound fell kindly for Prosperwell who had to just tap inside the empty goal. Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous on every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, with a neat finish to put the game beyond the reach of the opposition, the release added.

Scorers: Prosperwell Ryntong (1st minute, 34th minute), Namebanlam Nongkseh (48th minute)

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 2,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 25,000 each.

Individual Awards:

Best Player (Rs.40,000): Abhishek Patel, Major Dhyanchand Sports College

Best Goalkeeper (Rs.25,000): Thrisilbith A. Sangma, Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School

Best Coach (Rs.25,000): Pynkhrehlang Nongkseh, Nongiri Presbyterian

Fair Play Award (Rs.50,000): Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim

Best School (Rs.40,000): Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh

With the conclusion of the Junior Girls final, the 63rd Subroto Cup action will now be back at New Delhi for the Junior Boys (U-17) tournament, scheduled from September 2nd to September 11th, 2024.

