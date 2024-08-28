Northeast States unite to boost football development at Shillong meeting

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Representatives from eight northeastern states in the country convened earlier this week in Shillong in Meghalaya, with a shared vision of advancing football in the region, the All India Football Association said.

The gathering coincided with the city's enthusiasm for the Durand Cup 2024 semi-final, which saw local favourites Shillong Lajong FC (SLFC) face off against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC).

NEUFC defeated SLFC 3-0, where Parthib Gogoi scored a hat-trick to take his team to the final of the prestigious Durand Cup. They will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday.

Senior football officials, including Presidents and Secretaries from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, participated in the discussions.

They aimed to develop comprehensive strategies to further enhance the sport at all levels across these states. Topics covered in the meeting ranged from grassroots initiatives to promoting women's football, as well as expanding the presence of beach soccer and futsal in various areas.

Speaking about the objectives of the meeting, AIFF Treasurer and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association Kipa Ajay, stated, "It is our aim to help grow football in the northeast region through cooperation and communication. We had fruitful discussions on different aspects like grassroots programmes, development of women's football, and spreading beach soccer and futsal to different areas."

Another key point of discussion was the integration of football with local cultural events.

Officials proposed organizing football tournaments during various local festivals, which are a significant part of the cultural landscape in the northeast.

"Everyone agreed that football events could be held during the different festivals that are held locally in the region," he the AIFF official said.

This approach would not only boost participation but also foster community engagement with the sport.

The possibility of reviving the Dr. T. Ao Football Tournament, a popular event before the COVID-19 pandemic, was also on the agenda. The tournament's resumption could provide a platform for showcasing regional talent and promoting the sport across the northeastern states.

By leveraging such initiatives, the representatives hope to elevate the standard of football in the northeast, building on the region's rich history and passion for the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor