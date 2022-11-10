NorthEast United can change their position on table: ATKMB head coach Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando is not taking NorthEast United FC lightly despite their recent run of results as the Mariners lock horns with Marco Balbul's side in matchweek 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Thursday.

The Highlanders are in the hunt for their first win of the season and find themselves bottom of the table after five straight defeats. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, are placed fifth with seven points and have suffered only one defeat so far this season.

However, Ferrando is not reading too much into the opponent's recent form and the Spaniard called his side to be aggressive against NEUFC, as he attended the official pre-match press conference alongside defender Subhasish Bose ahead of the match.

Talking about NorthEast United FC's performance in the ongoing ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was quoted as saying by ISL.com, "NorthEast United FC had a good game against Bengaluru FC. Even in their last against Kerala Blasters FC, they had two-three opportunities to change the scoreline. The results don't give a clear picture of how they have performed on the field. NorthEast United FC have a clear plan in attack and defence. They have had unlucky moments, due to which their results have not been good. For me, they are a dangerous team. They have zero points, but they can change their position. They have a good squad, and good players. And most importantly, they have one plan."

Further talking about the match against NorthEast United, Ferrando said the match will be important for them as they are playing in their home and they need to make sure everyone is ready and relaxed because it was difficult to them to travel (from Mumbai) after a game and to come back in Kolkata.

"It will be an important match against NorthEast United FC because we play at home. It will be difficult, and we know that. For me the most important thing is the mentality. We need to make sure that everybody is ready, focused and relaxed because it's difficult to travel (from Mumbai) after a game and to come back here (Kolkata). Honestly, you have just one day to prepare the team. For me, the team is ready for Thursday. We have to be aggressive on the field because the three points are important for us. In this case, we will be closer to the top of the table. It's a difficult match given this situation, but I hope the players are ready because they have been working hard. I'm happy because we play at home and playing in front of the supporters is good for the players," Ferrando said.

( With inputs from ANI )

