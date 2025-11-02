NorthEast United finish AIFF Super Cup campaign with win over FC Goa

Goa [India], November 2 : NorthEast United FC stunned reigning champions FC Goa with a thrilling 2-1 victory in the last Group B match of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

The Highlanders soaked up wave after wave of Goan pressure before striking twice in the second half through Chema Nunez and Robin Yadav to end the hosts' perfect group-stage run, as per the AIFF website.

From the outset, FC Goa, who had already booked their place in the semi-finals from Group B, looked in control. The Gaurs dictated possession, passing fluently through midfield and probing the Highlanders' defence with purpose.

In the 34th minute, Ayush Dev Chhetri went closest to scoring, curling a shot narrowly wide after finding a pocket of space just outside the box. Moments later, Kumam Udanta Singh almost found the breakthrough with a driven effort that lacked only the finishing power to beat the goalkeeper.

The home side ended the first half frustrated. They had dominated the ball, peppered the box with crosses, and created chances aplenty. Yet NorthEast United stood firm, defending deep with calm organisation and denying Goa any clear sight of goal.

When the second half began, the pattern remained much the same, with Goa pushing, the Highlanders resisting.

But in the 68th minute, the narrative flipped on its head. Against the run of play, Chema Nunez broke the deadlock for NorthEast United. The move began with Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who drove down the left flank before cutting the ball back into the box.

Nunez met it first time, slotting coolly into the bottom corner to make it 1-0. The Fatorda faithful were stunned as the Highlanders celebrated wildly.

Goa responded almost instantly. Just four minutes later, chaos in the NorthEast box led to the equaliser. A series of blocked shots and desperate clearances ended with Sahil Tavora pouncing on the rebound to lash home in the 72nd minute.

But the Highlanders weren't done. In the 76th minute, they retook the lead through Robin Yadav, who showed exceptional anticipation to meet a floated cross and steer a precise header beyond the reach of the Goa goalkeeper, Lara. The goal deflated the home side, who, despite dominating possession, failed to break through again.

