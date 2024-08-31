NorthEast United win maiden Durand Cup title with a brilliant comeback victory

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31 : NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) completed a brilliant comeback victory after being two goals down to overcome defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) on penalties and clinched the 133rd Durand Cup in a thrilling final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

This is the Highlanders maiden Durand Cup title and their first ever silverware in Indian football.

The defending champions had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half through Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo Fernandez equalised in the second half and NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh turned the hero, saving two spot kicks to ensure that his side completed the win.

Juan Pedro Benali made a tactical decision leaving both Spanish attacking players Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach on the bench and starting Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Jithin M.S and Thoi Singh in attack with the Moroccan midfield duo of Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Hamza Regragui along with Mayakkannan Muthushielding the defence led by Michel Zabaco.

On the other end, Jose Molina started Jason Cummings and Greg Stewart along with Sahal Abdul Samad in attack with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh providing the width on the pitch.

Subhasish Bose returned to the starting eleven and slotted in a back three in defence along with Thomas Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez.

The nerves of a final were seen in the initial minutes as both teams looked cagey from the first whistle but it was the Kolkata side which settled into the game quicker.

Sahal Abdul Samad was pulled down by Asheer Akhtar inside the box and the referee had an easy decision to point to the spot. Jason Cummings calmly slotted the resultant penalty in the goal past Gurmeet Singh.

The Highlanders were not close to their best as the players looked out of sorts in the summit clash.

Jithin M.S was the only bright spot for them in the half with his marauding runs down the left flank but he could not find any support from his team members as the Mohun Bagan defenders had no trouble in clearing out the attacks.

Mohammed Ali Bemammer was substituted due to injury, adding to the troubles to NorthEast United.

The first half definitely belonged to the home side and they cemented it by doubling their advantage, deep into injury time. Liston Colaco found space in the left wing and surged inside the box past Dinesh Singh.

The winger poked the ball into the path of Sahal who was free inside the box and the midfielder expertly scored past Gurmeet.

Guillermo Fernandez was brought in for NorthEast while Dimitri Petratos was introduced for Mohun Bagan in the start of the second half.

The Highlanders looked revitalised with Jithin continuing from where he left off in the first half and Nestor Albiach controlling the midfield. Jithin's goal bound effort was blocked by Subhasish Bose and it was a sign of things to come.

NorthEast United levelled the scores in the blink of an eye with Ajaraie and Guillermo scoring in the space of three minutes to stun the partisan Kolkata crowd.

Jithin M.S setup Ajaraie on the edge of the box and the Moroccan slotted the ball into the right corner for the first goal. Minutes later, Ajaraie found Guillermo on the far post and the Spanish forward connected first time to leave Vishal Kaith rooted on the spot as the ball flew past him and stung the net for his fifth of the tournament.

The Highlanders continued to dominate the match from there on and pushed for the lead, leaving the Mohun Bagan defence and midfield clueless. Macarton Louis and Jithin M.S stung the palms of Vishal Kaith with their thunderous efforts as NorthEast kept the Mariners on the back foot during this dominant phase of play.

NorthEast continued to dominate proceedings as Mohun Bagan were looking the shadow of their first half performance.

The Highlanders pushed for the decisive winning goal and created a couple of clear chances but could not take advantage of them.

Petratos's left footed effort which went inches wide of the goal was the only meaningful attempt that Mohun Bagan created in the second half as the finals went into penalties.

Gurmeet Singh saved the spot kicks of Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose while Vishal Kaith could not produce his heroics from the last rounds as all four penalty takers, Guillermo Fernandez, Michel Zabaco, Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraie converted their respective penalties.

Only Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos could convert the first three penalties for Mohun Bagan.

NorthEast United received a winning purse of INR 60,00,000 while the runners-up purse of INR 30,00,000 was awarded to MohunBagan Super Giant.

Among the other tournament awards Gurmeet Singh won Golden Glove, Noah Sadaoui (6 goals) won the Golden Boot for the highest scorer while Jithin M.S was awarded the Man of the Tournament award.

