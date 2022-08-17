"Not buying any sports teams", clarifies Elon Musk after Manchester United purchase tweet

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk clarified on Wednesday that he is not buying the Premier League football club Manchester United.

This comes after Musk had tweeted earlier today regarding buying the iconic football club.

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party," he tweeted. And shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

One can never know how serious Musk is when it comes to his Tweets but the hint of this news left Manchester United fans buzzing.

When a user asked him if he was serious about his intentions to purchase the club, Musk replied, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."

In another reply to the user, however, Musk said that if he was to buy any team, It would have been Manchester United since it used to be his favorite team as a kid.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid," he said.

Notably, these tweets come when 'The Red Devils', as the club is known among its fans, have made a terrible start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign. They have lost their first two games and are currently sitting at the 20th and the last position on the points tally.

They lost their first game to Brighton and Hove Albion by 1-2. United followed it with a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford. Manchester United will lock horns next with Liverpool on August 22.

Manchester United fans are already calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family owing to poor performance by the club in recent years. Their final Premier League trophy win was in the 2012-13 season. Since then, the club has failed to dominate the prestigious English football tournament like it used to.

Musk's tweet, which was published not too long ago, has amassed a huge response.

One of the Twitteratis asked, "Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish."

Referring to Tesla CEO's legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise.

"You don't want it man, trust me This man signed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due dilligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued," the user said.

Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through.

The microblogging website and the world's richest man are now heading to trial after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter over what he says is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site.

Twitter is trying to compel Musk to follow through on the deal while accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor