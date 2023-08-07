"Not much happened to extend it for eight minutes": Man City boss Guardiola on stoppage time during Community Shield match

London [UK], August 7 : Following his side's FA Community Shield loss to Arsenal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the extra time brought into the game despite his side's 1-0 lead was excessive and not much had happened during the match that it got such an extension.

Premier League 2022-23 runners-up, Arsenal, started the new season with a bang, beating last season's treble-winner Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to lift the FA Community Shield.

Following the match, Guardiola felt that the stoppage time after the full-time was excessive and now expects matches to regularly extend to 100 minutes or longer.

"We have to get used to it. I had the feeling, not because we were winning 1-0, but that not much happened to extend it for eight minutes," said Guardiola as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It is a good question for the international board and people because they do not consult with managers and players and we have to accept it with this amount of games."

"Now the games will be 100 minutes. Nothing happened today and there were eight minutes. They extend for goals. If the score is 4-3, you put 45 seconds on for seven goals, 9 am tomorrow morning I am (still) here playing," he concluded.

The match went to penalties after the two sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time at Wembley on Sunday.

City, which clinched the treble after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, looked ready to add the fourth trophy to this year's collection after a fine curling effort from Cole Parmer gave the defending champions a lead in the 77th minute.

City looked in control in the extra time as well. But a last-gasp effort from Leandro Trossard deflected in off City's Manuel Akanji, earning the Gunners a timely equaliser. The 101st-minute strike sent the match into penalties.

Taking the first penalty, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard made it 1-0 in favour of his side. However, City's Kevin De Bruyne missed from the spot.

Trossard scored again to make it 2-0 for Arsenal. However, a successful penalty conversion by Bernardo Silva made it 2-1 for City.

The next strike by Bukayo Saka raised pressure on treble winners, especially after Rodgri's shot was saved by Ramsdale.

Fabio Vieira made it 4-1 for Arsenal, sparking delirious scenes in the Gooner dugout.

But Arsenal, who lost to City in the race for the Premier League title last season in the late stages, fought until the very end to earn the bragging rights ahead of the Premier League season.

The Gunners will now hope to kick on from Shield glory to mount a robust challenge to the defending champions for the Premier League title.

Man City will start their Premier League title defence at Burnley on Friday while Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest a day later.

