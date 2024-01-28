Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik graces Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 : Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday, graced the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium and wished the two teams at the team line-up ahead of their match.

CM Patnaik expressed his delight in successfully hosting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 as quoted from a release from the Office of the Chief Minister, Odisha, "It gives me immense pride to say that Odisha has successfully hosted yet another marquee tournament at the Kalinga Stadium. Being able to host as many as 16 teams simultaneously, providing them with all the facilities, also signifies that Odisha has been making positive strides in football. We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support the football development in India."

"My best wishes to all the participating teams and everyone involved in making this tournament a huge success. I am sure all the teams, players, coaches and officials had a memorable experience in Odisha," he added.

The atmosphere at the Kalinga stadium during the match was electrifying, with the roars of the crowd reverberating throughout. Excited and enthusiastic fans of both Odisha FC and EAST Bengal FC added to the vibrant ambience.

The Kalinga Super Cup, which commenced on January 9 in Bhubaneswar, has received an encouraging response from players, coaches, and fans. They have commended Odisha for creating a holistic football ecosystem that benefits the sport and gives impetus to its development at the grassroots level.

The state in association with AIFF & FAO, has undertaken various initiatives, including coaching and training programs and creating quality infrastructure to promote football at the grassroots level. With the launch of the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in the state and having hosted top national and international football events, the popularity of football is on the rise in Odisha.

