Odisha FC announce Anthony Fernandes as new assistant coach

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC announced the appointment of Anthony Fernandes as their new assistant coach ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL).

Fernandes, who was previously with Mumbai City FC, will take over the role from Floyd Pinto. Pinto is leaving the Kalinga Warriors due to personal reasons.

A highly respected figure in Indian football, Fernandes brings a wealth of experience to Odisha FC having enjoyed a successful playing career before transitioning into coaching. As a player, he donned the jerseys of various clubs. Fernandes had a stint at Air India FC as a coach, where he took up the interim head coach role.

His coaching career has seen him flourish as an assistant coach and working in the youth setup at Mumbai City FC. His tactical acumen, ability to motivate players, and experience in grooming youngsters have been instrumental in the Islanders' recent success.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his delight at the appointment of Fernandes and said as quoted from the statement by the club, "I was lucky enough to work with him in Mumbai City FC and we achieved success together. A professional and an excellent person with whom I am delighted to work again, he will help me a lot."

Anthony Fernandes is looking forward to the future and said, "I'm delighted to join Odisha FC in this next chapter of my career. Odisha are an ambitious club, wanting to fight for titles and their recent progress is a testament to that. I'm looking forward to linking up again with Sergio with whom I've enjoyed success before and I'm ready to give my all to help Odisha reach new heights."

