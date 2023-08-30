Odisha FC rope in Cy Goddard; Ivan Gonzalez announces departure from East Bengal FC

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Odisha FC have secured the services of former Mumbai City FC forward Cy Goddard on a one-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday.

Goddard will return to the Indian Super League (ISL) having spent a year on loan at Mumbai City FC in their double-winning 2020-21 season and will reunite with head coach Sergio Lobera and teammates Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Amey Ranawade at Odisha FC.

The Japanese midfielder played 19 matches for the Islanders scoring once and providing three assists, as per ISL press release.

As Odisha FC’s Asian signing, Goddard will bring ISL experience to the table apart from playing his trade in England, Italy, Cyprus and the United States.

Born on April 2, 1997, in London, CY joined the Tottenham Hotspur Academy. He went on to spend five years at the academy focusing on his development with the U18 and U21 sides.

Goddard will further strengthen Odisha FC’s attack which already boasts the likes of Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Meanwhile, Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez bid goodbye to East Bengal FC after a year with the club, the player announced through his Twitter handle as he shared a heartfelt message for the club’s supporters.

The Spaniard who joined from FC Goa ahead of ISL 2022-23 made 15 appearances for the club in the league and was one of their consistent performers.

Gonzalez thanked the fans for their constant support throughout last season which ended in disappointment for the club.

“I’m making this video for all the East Bengal FC fans. I only want to say thank you for last year. Even in the bad moments, with the bad results, you were there for us, trying to support us,” he said as quoted by ISL's official website.

“My contract with East Bengal is finished, and I have nothing to say but that I am proud to have been one of the captains of your club and to have represented this amazing club in India,” Gonzalez added.

“Thank you for all your support, for everything you did last season. I know the result was not good but you were there for us. Joy East Bengal, and thank you very much for everything you did for me and for the club,” he concluded.

