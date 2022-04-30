Odisha Sports to face PIFA Sports in next IWL match

After a thumping 9-1 victory in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 game, Odisha Sports will face PIFA Sports on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium for their next match.

Ahead of the match, PIFA Sports' Head Coach Nirvan Shah spoke about his expectations and shed light on his side's season so far. "It is going to be a tough game, Odisha Sports are playing at home. They have been training as a team for a very long time, well settled and used to these conditions."

He added, "I am happy the way the girls showed a lot of character against Gokulam Kerala. We knew it was going to be very tough. However, the girls are disappointed that we were not able to pick the three points against Sirvodem. We have to start picking up points."

Further, Odisha Sports Head Coach Geetanjali Samantaray also expressed her opinion ahead of the match. "Our thoughts are clear - maintaining the winning run and coming back with the three points. We are not happy with the start to the IWL season. The loss against Kickstart has changed the whole calculation for us."

The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and can be streamed from Indian Football YouTube Channel at 7:30 PM (IST).

( With inputs from ANI )

