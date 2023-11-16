Official match ball unveiled for UEFA Euro 2024

Berlin, Nov 16 UEFA and Adidas unveiled the official match ball for Euro 2024 on Wednesday at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

The ball is named "Fussballliebe", German for "love of football". Illustrations of each of the tournament's stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city, reports Xinhua.

"When designing this official match ball, we were inspired by the energy and diversity of the tournament and the love that Europe has for football. With that in mind, we hope Fussballliebe will bring joy wherever it's kicked," said Sam Handy, vice president of product and design at Adidas Football.

