"One of the lowest moments in our club": Ruben Amorim reflects on Manchester United's struggle

Manchester [UK], December 24 : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted that his club is suffering from "one of their lowest moments" and called everyone to stay "strong in the moment".

Amorim took charge after Rudd van Nistelrooy's interim stint ended last month following the departure of Erik Ten Hag. Since then, the Red Devils, who hoped for a new manager bounce luck, have struggled for consistency.

Since Amorim took over the role, Manchester United have lost four games out of nine across all competitions. Notably, Manchester United are winless in their past two games across all competitions with defeats against Tottenham and Bounremouth.

As pressure continues to mount up on him and Manchester United continues to be in turmoil, Amorim wants every player to be strong in the tough phase.

"This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club, so we have to face it and be strong in this moment. That's what I want from every player on the team," Amorim said as quoted from Sky Sports.

With United going through a tough phase, Amorim had a message for fans as well. Amorim said he understood their frustration but assured them that the team would improve in time.

"I cannot say better things about the fans. What I'm trying to say to the fans is: we understand. I understand as a coach. I understand the moment, the frustration and the disappointment. I understand it. We will improve, it will take time. I said the same thing after we beat Everton, and people were talking about the top four," he said.

"So I know it's going to be really tough, but it's important for us, in this side, to say to the supporters we understand, I understand. And they are incredible, the support that we have. We are having a season that we have not seen for [many] years, and we know that. The only thing is to face it, prepare the next game like we won - if you can say that - and then go again and try to win a match. It's just from us. They need our help, not the other way around. They are doing everything right," he added.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth, Manchester United will travel to Molineux Stadium for the Boxing Day Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor