Open Nordic WU16: Coach Dennerby feels India need to be ready from minute 1

The India U-17 women's team is all set to face off against Iceland in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 on Monday at the Jessheim Stadion in Jessheim, Norway.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby believes that the girls need to be ready from the very first minute in order to compete against quality opposition.

"We need to be ready from minute one and not make mistakes. Otherwise, it becomes easy for our opponents to play their game. Hopefully, we can learn to be disciplined from the start and look forward to a good game against Iceland," said Dennerby in a statement.

India were on tour in Italy, before moving to Norway, where they played their first match against the Netherlands, which they lost 1-5. Despite the big defeat, Dennerby feels that the girls slowly grew into the game as they got used to the pace and that a better start could mean much better results in the future.

"We were not at our best level at the start but became better over time. It was a tough game for us, but hopefully, we learnt a lot," he said.

While it was a difficult game last time round, Dennerby sees the positives as the Young Tigresses played as an organised unit, especially while creating their chances.

"We had some properly organised attacks. Out of the 6 chances we had, we needed to score more than we did. If we are at a little better level individually, we can play a lot better," Dennerby stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

