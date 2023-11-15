Oscar Mayo leaves LALIGA

Madrid, Nov 15 Oscar Mayo Pardo, until now Chief Executive Officer of LALIGA, will leave the organisation in January 2024 to take on new professional challenges.

Mayo, who held the position of CEO since 2021, made his decision after seven years working for LALIGA. He has been responsible for multiple successes at LALIGA such as the exponential growth of commercial revenues and the signing of key partnerships.

One of these was the agreement with CVC, which has brought nearly 2 billion euros into the competition, and he also helped with establishing joint ventures in China, MENA and the United States.

In the words of LALIGA President Javier Tebas, "Oscar has performed excellently in every position he's held at LALIGA and his work has contributed substantially to the major milestones achieved in recent years”.

With the departure of Mayo, LALIGA, which has spent weeks preparing for this transition, will reorganise its management structure and appoint Jorge de la Vega, who was previously the deputy CEO.

De la Vega, who joined LALIGA three years ago, has also served as Commercial and Marketing Director, achieving 130% growth in the areas under his management, as well as being responsible for accomplishments such as signing with title sponsor EA Sports .

In addition to his experience with LALIGA, he spent more than 12 years in various management positions within the marketing department at Real Madrid CF, giving him a global vision of the industry, which is essential for his new role.

To further strengthen the management team, LALIGA appoints Juan Vicente Marín as deputy CEO. Marin, with over six years of experience at LALIGA, and until now held the position of CEO of LALIGA ENTERTEINMENT, where LALIGA is already preparing his replacement.

Both Jorge de la Vega and Juan Vicente Marín will be part of LALIGA's Executive Committee upon their appointments and between them they will occupy the positions held by Mayo in LALIGA's subsidiary companies. Furthermore, Marta Alonso, Deputy Director of Corporate General Management, joins the Executive Committee, reinforcing both management divisions.

