"Our aim is to make a good start...": Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming match against Mallorca in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they aim to have a "good start" of the year.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that few players who have been injured have already started to train with the team.

"Our aim is to make a good start to this new part of the season. We've had some good news in training as a lot of players are coming back. Also, those who aren't ready yet are very close to being back. Vinicius, Carvajal, Arda, and soon Camavinga will be back. We'll try to put in a good performance tomorrow, showing commitment and intensity to start the year well," Ancelotti said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Talking about his contract renewal with Real Madrid, the Italian coach added that he is happy to continue with the Spanish giants for the next two years. He further added that it was "simple and both sides agreed on it".

"I'm very happy to have renewed, it was simple and both sides agreed on it. I'm very happy to continue at Madrid for another two years. We are not planning to sign another centre-back. We've got two important ones out, but we've got two more in Nacho and Rudiger. And then we have other options in case of emergencies such as Camavinga and Carvajal," he added.

When asked about his links with the Brazilian National Team, he added that it all depended on Real Madrid's decision on contract renewal.

"Everyone knows that I was in touch with the former president of the Brazilian federation, Enaldo Rodrigues. I want to thank him for his warmth and interest in me coaching the Brazil national team. I was proud, but it was all dependent on my situation with Real Madrid and that it was all clear. Enaldo is not the president right now and everything has gone the way I wanted because I'm able to stay here. Thinking about being the Brazil coach was exciting, but I don't know if they will want me in 2026. I don't know if they will be happy with this decision," he added.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form currently. In their previous five games, Real Madrid are unbeaten and are coming into this game after beating Alaves by 1-0.

They stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 45 points after winning 14 of their 18 league matches.

