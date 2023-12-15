"Our defence was good": Frank Dauwen following Kerala's 1-0 win over Punjab in ISL

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Following Kerala Blasters FC's 1-0 win against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, the assistant coach of the away side Frank Dauwen praised his team for their defensive work in the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dauwen said that it was the first time they played with just two foreign players since Adrian Luna was injured.

"Our defence was good. We played for the first time with two foreign players (in central defence). Normally we play with one foreign player and one Indian but Luna was not fit to play and we made that change. We played out (from the back) with a good organisation. I think the whole defence was good," Dauwen said as quoted by ISL's official website.

He said that in the first half, they made a few attacks but still could not get the back of the net.

"In the first half, we had control of the game. We had some good offensive actions but we couldn't score (the second goal)," he added.

He revealed that in the second half, he asked the players to press more and after that, they got the penalty.

"In the second minute, we hit the crossbar I think and then we had control without big chances. In the second half, I told the players to press Punjab FC's defence higher and then we had a penalty. That was a good one. But in football as long as its 1-0 or a one-goal difference, then it's difficult in the end. We had a lot of chances. We had some good chances to score the second goal and to kill the game," he concluded.

Kerala Blasters are having a stable run in the league as in their previous five matches they have won three games and conceded one against FC Goa. Following the win against Punjab, they stand in second place on the league standings with 20 points after winning six of their 10 games.

In their upcoming match, they will face Mumbai City FC on December 24th in Kochi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor