"Our performance was top class": Pep Guardiola after victory over Spurs in FA Cup

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola feels that his side earned a well-deserved victory against Tottenham Hotspurs in FA Cup on Saturday.

City defeated Spurs in FA Cup as their defender Nathan Ake scored a goal after converting the corner in the 88th minute at Tottenham's new home.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Blues manager asserted the game of football is about scoring and not conceding. He further said that they are very happy after defeating Spurs and will try to defend the title.

"Football is about scoring and not conceding. Our stats were really good today, but you see stats for past games when we could not win here. We are really pleased to win and score a goal against this team, go through, and defend the title. We played really well," said Pep after the victory.

"Our performance was top class. These players prove again the reason why they have done what they have done in the past. I know they are without Sarr, Bissouma and Maddison is coming back, but they are an incredible team with physicality. We played with incredible personality. All the players were top otherwise we cannot do it. We play 90 minutes to win the game. The last minutes matter. They defend high, the speed they have, how direct they are, it is an exceptional team," Pep concluded.

