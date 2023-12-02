Paiva takes charge of Mexico's Toluca

Mexico City, Dec 2 Portuguese coach Renato Paiva has been appointed manager of Toluca for the 2024 season, the Liga MX club said.

The 53-year-old replaces Uruguayan Carlos Morales who assumed the job on an interim basis following the sacking of Ignacio Ambriz in October, reports Xinhua.

Paiva has been out of work since parting ways with Brazilian Serie A club Bahia in September.

Toluca failed to reach the playoffs of this year's Liga MX Apertura tournament, winning just five of 17 games to finish 12th in the 18-team standings.

It will be Paiva's second time in charge of a Liga MX club following his six-month spell at Leon in 2022.

