Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao to host India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore on October 14

New Delhi [India], September 4 : The AFC Asian Cup 2027 final round Qualifiers Group C match between India and Singapore, on October 14, will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

"The Senior Indian Men's National Team will play Singapore twice in the October FIFA International Window, with the first match slated to be held at the National Stadium in Singapore, on October 9. The teams will then travel to Goa after the match for the second leg of the Asian Cup qualifiers, AIFF said in their official statement released on Wednesday.

This will be the 17th match the Indian senior men's team will play in Goa, and the first since 2017 when the Blue Tigers were held 2-2 by Myanmar in the Asian Cup qualifiers. India have previously faced Singapore in Goa a 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2004. Overall, India have won five, drawn five and lost six matches in Goa, according to an AIFF press release.

India are currently at the bottom of Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round with one point in two games. After the October matches against Singapore, India will face Bangladesh in Dhaka (November 18) and Hong Kong at home (March 31, 2026). The group winners will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

With just one point from two games, the Blue Tigers currently sit at the bottom of the table. The back-to-back clashes against Singapore are crucial for Khalid Jamil's men, who are in a do-or-die situation as only the group winner will advance to the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Singapore and Hong Kong, China, both currently have four points each and sit first and second in Group C, respectively. Bangladesh, with whom India drew at home in March, are third with one point, according to a pres release from ISL.

The Blue Tigers are currently in Tajikistan, taking part in the CAFA Nations Cup under newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil.

