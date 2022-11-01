Paul Pogba ruled out of World Cup due to injury

Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup in Qatar after failing to recover from knee surgery, his agent said on Monday.Paul Pogba made his sensational return to Italian giants Juventus this summer after deciding against renewing his contract with English giants Manchester United.

However, before the start of the ongoing season, he suffered a knee injury and has not played a single game so far. While he was hopeful of recovering on time before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it does not seem to be the case anymore. Missing the World Cup is another blow in what has been a hard year for Pogba, who is also embroiled in an alleged extortion plot involving his own brother. Mathias Pogba, 32, was charged last month along with four other people, all close to the World Cup winner who filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July which said he was being blackmailed for 13 million euros ($12.6 mn).