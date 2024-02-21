Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin de Bruyne's injury, says "he has niggle in hamstring"

New Delhi [India], February 21 : Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola on Wednesday confirmed that star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a "niggle in his hamstring" before their clash against Brentford in the Premier League (PL).

Guardiola said at the post-match press conference that the team management did not want to take any risk and he was not included in the first eleven against Brentford.

"We can't use Kevin because he has a niggle in his hamstring and we didn't want to take any risks. He's OK. It's more prevention than anything. The doctor said it's a little uncomfortable so after five months out so we don't want to take any risk," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's website as saying.

Asked about Erling Haaland, Guardiola said that he used the Norweigan striker because of his goal-scoring abilities.

"If I had to choose one [striker for that moment] I prefer to choose this one. When I was young, I was told about top strikers, don't criticise them because he will shut your mouth, that's for sure," he added.

He noted that Halaanad "had an incredibly tough week last week" as he lost his grandmother recently.

"He was out for two months [injured]. He had an incredibly tough week last week, he lost his grandmother and it's not easy for a human being. But he scored when he's not in his best shape at the moment. He's so tall, out for two months," he added.

Haaland's lone goal powered City to clinch a 1-0 win over Brentford in the PL at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Following the victory, City stand in second place on the PL points table with 56 points.

Guardiola's side will lock horns against Bournemouth in their upcoming PL fixture on Saturday at Vitality Stadium.

