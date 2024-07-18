Pep Guardiola might train England national team after end of upcoming season: Report

New Delhi [India], July 18 : After Gareth Southgate's departure, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola might become the England national football team's next head coach, according to Goal.com.

The report stated that the Football Association (FA) is considering Guardiola as the prime candidate to replace Southgate. If Guardiola becomes England's next head coach, the Three Lions might have an interim manager till the end of the upcoming season, since Guardiola's contract with Manchester City will end after the conclusion in 2025.

Earlier in February, while speaking to ESPN Brasil, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola admitted that he wants to train a national team to win a World Cup or a European Championship trophy in his coaching career.

"A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that. I don't know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club," Guardiola was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate stepped down as the manager of the England football team following their loss to Spain in the final of the 2024 UEFA Euro competition.

Following the loss, England Football shared a message from Southgate on their official website, which read, "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it is time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Southgate went on to recall joining the Football Association (FA), the governing body of association football, in 2011 with a determination to improve English football. He also thanked the assistant coach, Steve Holland, calling him one of the most talented coaches of his generation.

"In that time, including eight years as England men's manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks. I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense," said Southgate.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways," he added.

