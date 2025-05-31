Pinpoint precision: Players with best shot conversion rate in ISL 2024-25

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Players who maintain a high conversion rate are often the difference-makers in tight matches. The shot conversion rate the percentage of shots that end up in the back of the net is a key measure of a player's precision.

During the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, several players stood out not just for the number of goals they scored but for how efficiently they did it, as per the ISL official website.

Let's take a look at the players with the best shot conversion rate in ISL 2024-25:

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Odisha FC) - 27.78 per cent shot conversion rate:

Odisha FC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga led the league in shot conversion, turning 27.78% of his attempts into goals. The winger rediscovered his scoring touch, netting five goals this season the same as he managed across the previous two seasons combined.

Though the Kalinga Warriors fell short of their expectations, Mawihmingthanga's resurgence has been a bright spot and a promising sign for next season.

Jesus Jimenez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 25.58% shot conversion rate:

One of the major talking points surrounding the Blasters' camp was how they would cope with the departure of Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos. That question was answered by their new signing Jesus Jimenez, who took over the goalscoring duties seamlessly.

Despite Kerala Blasters FC struggling with consistency throughout the season, the Spanish forward found the back of the net regularly and contributed well to the attack. Jimenez hit the target 11 times this season and boasts the league's second-best shot conversion rate of 25.58%.

Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) - 25% shot conversion rate:

Good things come to those who wait and that was the case with Jamie Maclaren at Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Aussie forward arrived with high expectations, but early-season injuries disrupted his rhythm.

However, as the league progressed, Maclaren found his form and showcased his class. He finished with 12 goals including one in the ISL Cup final against Bengaluru FC with a shot conversion rate of 25%.

Luka Majcen (Punjab FC) - 25% shot conversion rate:

Majcen scored 10 goals in 20 league appearances for Punjab FC this season, maintaining a 25% shot conversion rate for the Shers.

The captain once again led from the front, and his numbers reflected his impact. His sharpness and aggression in front of the goal were on full display, underlined by his efficiency in converting chances.

Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) - 25% shot conversion rate:

There was hardly anything Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose got wrong this season. From marshalling the backline to making decisive contributions on set-pieces, he was a key figure in their historic ISL double-winning campaign.

While his defensive qualities are well known, it was his attacking returns that turned heads this season. Bose netted six goals the highest among defenders with an impressive 25% shot conversion rate.

