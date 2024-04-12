"Played a bad game, we deserved to lose": Liverpool coach Klopp's blunt take on UEL defeat

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp believes that the Reds "deserved to lose" in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League against Atalanta on Friday at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Liverpool were left stunned at their fortress following a commanding performance from Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini's side found the net thrice to clinch a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice while Mario Pasalic scored in the 83rd minute to seal a comprehensive win for the visitors.

Liverpool had their moments in the game but failed to capitalize on them which allowed Atalanta to exercise control.

"It was a really bad game, oh my God. We started really well but didn't continue. Before they scored we just lost the plot. We were everywhere and nowhere. Midfield was spread like that, right midfield and left midfield, I didn't recognise it a bit. it was really strange. In football terms, that's tactical discipline. But we had a big chance from Darwin [Nunez] and were unlucky with Harvey [Elliott] and then they scored a goal and we kept playing into their hands," Klopp said as quoted from Goal.com.

Throughout the game, Liverpool lost their shape on various occasions. Across all three goals, the hosts lost their defensive shape which allowed Atalanta players to ease past the Liverpool players.

"We played a bad game, we deserved to lose and we must feel that now. But the boys have exactly this night to feel bad about and then we have to build up again for the Crystal Palace game. That's how it is. A lot of performances tonight were really 'oops, wow, I didn't know they could play like that. A lot of the players looked really alone in a lot of moments. It was really bad. In this moment it must feel bad. The lads must go home and sleep badly. Congratulations to Atalanta, really well done," he added.

After suffering a setback in their quest for UEL, Liverpool will return to Premier League action as they face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor