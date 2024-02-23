"Players are giving everything to the team": East Bengal's head coach Carles Cuadrat

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 : East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat on Thursday guarded his players after the Red and Golds suffered a 2-1 loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Cuadrat said that these things happen when a side fails to increase their lead.

"When you don't increase your lead, anything can happen. We had many clear chances to score the second goal. But the players are giving everything to the team, so I am happy," Cuadrat was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He added that there are seven more games in the league and they have to be competitive in the upcoming matches.

"There are still seven games to play. We have played fewer games than other teams so it makes it look like we have a lot to do. We have to be competitive. It's a league where any team can beat any team," he added.

Jamshedpur's Rei Tachikawa scored an equaliser in the 80th minute, later it was followed by a winner by French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro in the added time of the second half to clinch three crucial points from the game.

The Red and Golds sealed their first win in six matches when they beat Hyderabad FC by 1-0 away from home last Saturday. However, they started the game against Jamshedpur on the backfoot with Manzorro and Imran Khan troubling Prabsukhan Singh Gill with formidable efforts from in and around the 18-yard box.

