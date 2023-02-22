Portugal, Haiti into FIFA Women's World Cup after play-off wins

Auckland, New Zealand, Feb 22 Portugal and Haiti have qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 finals after play-off wins on Wednesday.

Haiti has qualified for the elite tournament for the first time after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chile in the Group B final of the Play-off Tournament held here, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Portugal beat Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A final to reach the Women's World Cup finals in nearby Hamilton.

Haiti will be placed in Group D with England, Denmark and China in the finals.

Portugal will be in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the Netherlands.

