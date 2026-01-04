Premier League: Arsenal edge past Bournemouth, Aston Villa defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1

Bournemouth [UK], January 4 : Arsenal secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in an away English Premier League (EPL) clash, while Aston Villa registered a convincing 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest at home, in matches held as part of the ongoing 2025-26 EPL season.

After securing victories in their respective Premier League matches, Arsenal extended their lead at the top to 48 points in 20 matches. On the other hand, Aston Villa bounced back from their previous defeat to title rivals Arsenal and are second with 42 points in 20 games.

In the Bournemouth-Arsenal encounter, Declan Rice made a triumphant return from injury, scoring twice to steer the Gunners to victory.

Bournemouth took an early lead when Evanilson struck in the 10th minute. Arsenal responded quickly, with Gabriel Magalhaes equalising in the 16th minute to restore parity.

The second half belonged to Rice, who missed Arsenal's 4-1 win against Aston Villa earlier. He netted in the 54th and 71st minutes, giving the visitors a crucial lead.

Even after taking the lead, Arsenal were forced to navigate a nervy finish at Vitality Stadium after Eli Junior Kroupi struck a goal for Bournemouth in the 76th minute. However, the Gunners held their nerve and secured a close victory, taking three points with them in the ongoing Premier League.

Meanwhile, at Villa Park, Aston Villa recorded their 11th consecutive home win in all competitions, equalling a club record, thanks to John McGinn's first Premier League brace.

During the first-half stoppage time, Ollie Watkins helped Villa to take a 1-0 lead before John McGinn quickly doubled their lead just four minutes (49th) after the restart. Nottingham Forest found their voice back after Morgan Gibbs-White scored a superb goal during the 61st minute.

However, John McGinn's second goal during the 73rd minute ensured Aston Villa took all three points at home.

