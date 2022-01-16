Premier League: Arsenal's match against Tottenham Hotspur postponed

Following a request from Arsenal, the Premier League Board on Saturday agreed to postpone the club's away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application.

The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries, and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request.

"The League apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who would have attended or watched the game - we are fully aware that postponements disappoint clubs and fans. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk," the league in a statement said.

Club requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the Omicron variant.

( With inputs from ANI )

