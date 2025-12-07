Premier League: Bournemouth, Chelsea share points after scoreless game at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth [UK], December 7 : Chelsea dropped points for the third consecutive match after their match against AFC Bournemouth ended in a goalless draw in the English Premier League (EPL) match at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea remained at fourth place in the Premier League standings. They have 25 points in 15 matches, with seven draws, four wins, and as many losses. Bournemouth climbed up to 13th place with 20 points in 15 games. They have secured five wins with as many draws, and losses to their name.

The match started with Chelsea being reprieved twice by an offside decision early on. Evanilson's positioning caused Semenyo's close-range finish to be disallowed.

Bournemouth, though they had opened the scoring, had Antoine Semenyo's strike disallowed following a VAR check due to an Evanilson offside in the build-up.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez showed impressive goalkeeping after he saved back-to-back saves on the stroke of half-time against Alex Scott and Semenyo as the first half ended goalless.

During the second half, Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic was finally called upon in the 49th minute. Petrovic stopped Pedro Neto's low shot before the Portuguese winger curled in for Garnacho's header that clipped the post as Chelsea's pressure ended without any reward.

Robert Sanchez enjoyed a quieter closing half as neither team could find the decisive goal.

In other Premier League matches, Leeds United produced a spirited performance at home, recovering from 3-2 down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool.

Leeds United jumped to 16th place in the Premier League standings. In 15 matches, they have won five, drawn four, and lost three. Liverpool, on the other hand, climbs to eighth place in the English League standings. Liverpool secured seven wins, including two draws and six defeats in 15 matches.

Manchester City also secured a thrashing 3-0 win over Sunderland. With this win, Manchester City close their gap against table toppers Arsenal, who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor