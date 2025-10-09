Premier League deepens commitment to grassroots football development in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : The Premier League reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting grassroots football in India through a Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. The three-day programme was central to the League's week-long fan and community engagement initiatives in India - its first major milestone since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year.

Delivered in partnership with the British Council, the three-day programme was led by coaches from the Premier League, including those from Brentford and Newcastle United, who provided expert training to 30 community coaches. This initiative expanded access to football across India, as per a press release from the Premier League.

The activity culminated in a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai. The community coaches put the skills they have learned into practice with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation, highlighting how the programme empowers local leaders to inspire the next generation through football.

Among the special guests in attendance were UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen, who interacted with the coaches and the young players.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "I am hugely proud of our national sport - it brings communities together and changes lives."

"That is why the Premier League's training programme in India is so impressive - not only is it one of our most successful exports, but it is training the game's future coaches, inspiring young people, and showing the world what British sport can do," he concluded.

Former Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United striker Michael Owen said, "Witnessing the passion for football in India this week has been incredible and I'm sure it can only grow in the future."

"The Premier League has been delivering community work in the country for nearly 20 years, helping to develop the grassroots game. It was great to see this programme bringing together community coaches who have been involved in the League's longstanding work, and seeing how football is being used to change lives is inspiring," Owen said.

"I had a wonderful time speaking to the coaches and young players, and I am excited to see their journey in the game," he concluded.

The community coaches involved in the programme travelled from across India to take part, having all played a key role in the League's community efforts in the country to date.

For nearly two decades, the partnership between the Premier League and the British Council has helped upskill more than 41,000 football coaches, referees, and educators, benefiting over 2.2 million young people across 29 countries. In India, it has delivered training in 18 states, supporting more than 7,500 coaches, referees, and educators, and benefiting more than 164,000 young people.

Alumni from India are now leading community projects of their own - using football to build confidence, promote inclusion, and support education.

The British High Commission also attended the showcase, recognising the League's contribution to strengthening UK-India cultural and sporting ties.

