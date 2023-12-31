Premier League: Forest beat Man United 2-1 for first home win

Nottinghamshire, Dec 31 Nottingham Forest claims a second win in a row, claiming a first home Premier League win over Manchester United, winning 2-1 to climb to 15th in the table thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White brilliant curling shot.

Forest's Chris Wood has an early sight at goal but fired narrowly over. Forest almost opened the scoring soon after when Raphael Varane miscued his clearance and watched the ball bounce across the face of the United goal and just wide.

The hosts continued to search for the opener, former United winger Anthony Elanga cutting inside and laying a ball into Yates whose first-time shot flew over. In a first half of few chances, United had just one shot on target, a deflected effort from Aaron Wan-Bissaka that Matt Turner saved easily in the 33rd minute.

After a fiery first half, Forest broke the deadlock on the hour when Gonzalo Montiel pulled the ball back for Nico Domínguez to sweep into the bottom far corner.

United found a response on 78 minutes when Alejandro Garnacho squared for Marcus Rashford to find the bottom corner to bring Erik ten Hag’s side level.

But Forest found a late winner just four minutes later. Ryan Yates led the counter-attack before finding Anthony Elanga who pulled the ball back for Morgan Gibbs-White to hammer home an effort.

After 10 minutes of added time, Matt Turner produced an excellent save to keep out Bruno Fernandes’ volley from a corner. The full-time whistle blew, with Forest recording back-to-back wins over the festive period heading into the New Year.

