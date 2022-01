Premier League: Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace; Chelsea outclass Spurs

Virgil van Djik, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Fabinho got on the scoring sheet as Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

For Crystal Palace, Odsonne Edouard scored in the 55th minute but it was not enough as Liverpool registered a 3-1 win at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

With this win, Liverpool cemented its place at the second spot in Premier League standings with 48 points, nine points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

In another match, Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to move to the third spot, just one point behind second-placed Liverpool.

For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva got on the scoring sheet.

In another game, Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton while Arsenal and Burnley played out a goalless draw.

( With inputs from ANI )

