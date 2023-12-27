Premier League: Man United secure epic turnaround 3-2 win over Aston Villa

Manchester, Dec 27 Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal earned Manchester United a turnaround victory as they came back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in front of a buzzing Boxing Day crowd here at Old Trafford.

This was Man Utd’s first win in four league matches which took them to sixth in the table.

Erik ten Hag's side trailed 2-0 at the interval after the Aston opened the scoring through a John McGinn set-play, that went straight in. United's arrears were doubled by Leander Dendoncker just five minutes later, again from a set-piece, this time a corner.

However, Man United returned from the halfway point with purpose. Alejandro Garnacho thought he'd clawed one back but it was ruled by VAR to be offside. The Argentina international replied with two goals in just over 10 minutes to get Man United back on level terms.

Then the 82nd-minute strike from Hojlund, his first in 15 top-flight matches, sealed Man United’s first win in four league matches and took them to sixth in the table.

Aston Villa had the chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool, but instead left empty-handed as they suffered a first defeat in 11 matches across all competitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor