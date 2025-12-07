Premier League: Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0, closes gap to table toppers Arsenal

Manchester [UK], December 7 : Manchester City secured a thumping 3-0 win over Sunderland on matchday 15 of the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season.

With this victory, Pep Guardiola's men registered a hat-trick of wins in the Premier League.

Manchester City move into second place in the English league with 31 points and a record of 10 wins, one draw and four defeats. Sunderland, on the other hand, moved down to seventh place with 23 points, including six wins, five draws and four defeats.

After an evenly matched start to the game, Manchester City took the lead with Ruben Dias' powerful shot from the edge of the box (31') and four minutes later extended their lead with Gvardiol's header.

At the halfway mark, Manchester City was leading 2-0 against Sunderland. In the second half, Foden made it 3-0 after a nice piece of play by Cherki (65') as the Man City side registered a dominating win at the Etihad Stadium.

On the other hand, a match-winning strike from Emiliano Buendia blew the Premier League title race open as Aston Villa downed table-toppers Arsenal to cut down the deficit to just three points and move to second following a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Saturday.

Matty Cash gave Aston Villa a lead in the first half with a fine strike in the 36th minute, taking the half-time score in his favour. But in the 52nd minute, Leandro Trossard was put on the field and unleashed an equaliser for Arsenal in the 52nd minute.

Arsenal did have their chances to get a lead, with Emiliano Martinez pulling off a sensational save to prevent Martin Odegaard from scoring. Emiliano Buendia scored a match-winning strike for Aston Villa as they registered a nail-biting win over Arsenal.

With this loss, Arsenal are at 33 points after their second loss, having won 10 and drawn three.

